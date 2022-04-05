"Say Gay" written on Florida Capitol sign in opposition of Parental Rights in Education law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You probably won't see it driving by, but if you come close enough to the sign the faint markings spelling out Say Gay are there.

A message taking center stage in a city celebrated for its work in equality.

Blink and you'll miss it.

The words "Say Gay" on the sign greeting people to Florida's Capitol.

Those words etched there over the weekend; days after Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Florida Parental Rights in Education bill into law.

Under the bill, public school's cannot discuss sex or gender identity before the fourth grade.

Even then, the material must be age appropriate and done with parental approval.

To Lakey Love, the Co-founder of the Florida coalition for transgender liberation, the bill isn't protecting children.

"I think teaching children at an early age to be inclusive of people that are not like them"

As Floridians fight the law in court, the mayor of New York City is bringing digital billboards to cities in Florida; letting people know they can escape this law there.

One place you will not see those billboards just yet: Tallahassee.

"We've scored a perfect 100 at least two years in a row from the municipal equality index. We know that who you are and who you love matters. I am very proud that we're an open and accepting community," city of Tallahassee John Dailey said.

In 2020 and 2021 the Human Rights Foundation recognized Tallahassee for its inclusiveness and work for the LGBTQ community.

In 2020, Dailey created an LGBTQ advisory board.

"It's important to make sure we hear from the LGBTQ+ community and that everyone has a seat at the table so that we can remain abreast to the issues," Dailey said.

Advocates like Delilah Pierre say she's seeing the city move in a good direction, but there's more work to be done.

"As activists we're going to do all we can, but we're not the state. We're not the city and we don't have as much power as them, and so we need them to step up and do what they need to do to keep our community safe," Pierre said.