Santa Cares caters to those on spectrum at Governor's Square Mall

A sensory-friendly experience for people on the spectrum this holiday season.
Posted at 6:28 PM, Dec 08, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For some children with autism...holiday festivities like getting as picture with Santa can be overwhelming.

Governors square mall is hosting an event just for them -- in partnership with Austism Speaks.

Santa Cares lets parents book a photo-op with Santa for their child on the spectrum...without worrying about the bright lights…crowds of people…or feeling embarrassed if their child has an episode...

Peter Marti is a Special Education Teacher...At DeSoto Trail Elementary School and says he's happy his children can experience something inclusive for the holidays.

"They're all obssessed with Christmas and it'll give us a lot to talk about in the classroom and all that shared experience to kind of go back and forth about so I think its going to make them feel really good."

If you're interested in signing up for Santa Cares go to Governorssquaremall.com....click Events.

