Sanitary sewer main collapses in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The city of Valdosta announced Saturday, June 24 that it responded to a collapsed sanitary sewer main.

The city said on Wednesday, June 21, that it received a call about murky water coming from a storm drain into One-Mile Branch Creek.

An investigation was conducted, and the city’s utilities department located a collapse in an 8-inch sanitary sewer main.

The city noted because of the collapse and its proximity to an underground storm sewer main, sewer water had infiltrated the storm pipe and a diluted undetermined amount discharged from the storm pipe into One-Mile Branch Creek.

As of Saturday, June 24 the city’s utility department hired a local contractor to plug the storm drain and rerouted the discharge to the nearby sanitary sewer system until repairs are completed Saturday.

The city said the Georgia Environmental Protection Division was notified of the incident and signs were posted nearby at One-Mile Branch Creek to alert residents to avoid the creek until further notice.