Sandra Wilcher named Lowndes County Schools District interim superintendent

Lowndes County Schools District announced Thursday that Sandra Wilcher was named the interim superintendent for the school district.

She was voted by the county's board of education on June 21 to take on the new role.

Wilcher, who LCS says schools and families can count on during challenging times, has served in administration for Lowndes County Schools since 2009.

Wilcher currently serves as the assistant superintendent of Student Services, which includes special education, public relations, central registration, school resource officers and more, according to the school district.

She received her bachelor's degree in 1991 from Valdosta State University (VSU), her Master's degree in social work from VSU in 1998 and her Education Specialist in 2007 from Nova Southeastern University.

The 1987 Lowndes High School graduate created and currently manages the crisis response program for LCS. She also led the system through COVID, created the Journey Program for kindergarten through 8th grade classes and implemented other procedures and programs for the system, the district says.

She is married to Lance Wilcher and a mother to two children, Reid and Abigail Wilcher.