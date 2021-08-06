Sandbags available for Lafayette County residents Saturday

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says sandbags will be available to all residents Saturday morning.

Due to the high amount of rainfall Lafayette County has received over the past few days, Lafayette County Emergency Management and the Lafayette County Road Department will be setting up a site for self-service sandbag filling.

The site will open tomorrow morning, Saturday, August 7 at 8 a.m.

Residents who have previously experienced or are currently experiencing flooding in their area, as well as those who are concerned they may experience flooding in the near future, are welcome to retrieve sandbags for their property.

At this time, there is a limit of 25 (twenty-five) sandbags per household, and they are self-service, meaning that residents must fill them themselves at the time of pickup.

Shovels will be provided for residents to fill their bags.

The Self Service Sandbag Site is located at 138 SW Community Circle, Mayo, FL, 32066.

This location is behind the old Road Department shop near the 5th District Community Center. Drive through the gate, and the site will be behind the building.

For more info, call Lafayette County Emergency Management at 386-294-1950.