Salvation Army of Tallahassee surpasses fundraising goal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's generosity has helped our local Salvation Army exceed expectations this holiday season.

Their red kettle bell ringing campaign ran from Nov. 12 to Christmas Eve with a goal of raising $166,000 in just 36 days. Well, they did that and about $10,000 more.

"We raised $177,000 which was just tremendous," said Salvation Army Captain Stephen Wildish. "We went above and beyond our budgeted goal, and I just want to say thank you to the Tallahassee community."

That financial feat is in addition to the $51,000 they raised during their year-end giving campaign. That means in roughly two months, they raised more than $200,000 to support people in need in Gadsden, Leon and Wakulla counties.