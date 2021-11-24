Salvation Army gears up to serve 500 people at annual Thanksgiving giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A free meal and good company is a holiday tradition that will carry on Wednesday with the Salvation Army.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all the friendly faces."

Lexy Buchannan is just one of the many volunteers preparing to serve families like the Anderson's.

They're new to the area and already feel blessed by the Salvation Army.

"They have welcomed us in and this is like a second family for us. They really have taken us in under their wing."

Volunteers Dustin Durfee and Dallin Aston are both from Arizona.

Through their church, they are here to make everyone feel special during Thanksgiving.

"I just want them to have a better life and get more opportunities than they have. So this helping these people gives them an opportunity to eat food and socialize and make new friends when sometimes they didn't have that opportunity somewhere else."

Durfee says an army is needed.

"We have to stand together as a community to help people when they need it and its not always something an individual can do so it's important to be together.

On Wednesday, the Salvation Army will serve 500 meals.

Last year, they had a huge turnout dispute the pandemic.

This year, they're expecting nothing less.

Community development and donor relations coordinator Margo Armistead has been a part of the Salvation Army for decades.

Her passion for helping others all culminated in Wednesday's event.

"I just love it. It just makes you feel good all over. It makes your heart want to burst with joy when you see what you are able to do to help the community.

The Salvation Army will be serving meals Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its headquarters on Allen Road.