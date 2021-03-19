Sailfish Boats brings new jobs to Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — Sailfish boats is bringing new jobs to the Cairo community.

The boat production company has hired 25 people over the last 90 days and is looking to add many more. The company’s new president says business is booming as people look to the water for recreation during COVID, and says much of their success is due to greater distribution.

“My expertise that I brought with me, one of my expertises, is distribution," says Rob Parmentier, Sailfish Boats president and CEO. "We’ve been able to double our distribution. Sailfish was primarily known as kind of an east coast regional boat builder, and I’ve been able to sign some dealers that are located all over the United States and Canada.">

On-site training is available and they are looking for all positions from assistance with lamination and assembly to executive-level engineers.