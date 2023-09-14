Safety isn't just a defensive line position

TPD And FAMU Police Department issue traffic and safety information regarding Bragg Stadium

Several streets will shut down

The Tallahassee Police Department and the FLorida A&M University Police Department say they've been preparing to give fans a safe and enjoyable experience during FAMU home games.

Fans should expect traffic patterns to shift around Bragg Stadium. But it's not just fans going to the games impacted. The shifts will also impact surrounding areas.

According to a city press release, road closures will begin two hours before each game. Traffic will be blocked at the following locations:

Wahnish Way and Robert & Trudie Perkins Way

Perry Street and Robert & Trudie Perkins Way

(Boosters will be allowed south of both of the above road closures)



Perry and Okaloosa streets (no northbound traffic)

Wahnish Way and Okaloosa Street

TPD will also closures Macomb Street, from Carolina Street to Brevard Street during Frenchtown Rising. That occurs on Friday night prior to each home game. The street closure for that event will last from noon until 1:00 a.m.

Traffic will likely be even heavier on November 11th, when both FAMU and Florida State University both have home games.