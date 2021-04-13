Safe & Healthy Big Bend hosts virtual memorial to honor Leon County residents lost to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At the one-year anniversary of the first local COVID-19 death, a group of community leaders will come together to commemorate the lives that have been lost and provide words of hope for the days ahead.

Leaders from the faith community, education, law enforcement, health care and local government will gather virtually on Friday, April 16 at noon to share their stories from the pandemic. The public is invited to virtually attend the memorial – and it will be recorded for broad access by residents after the live event.

The event is a part of the Safe & Healthy Big Bend initiative, launched earlier this year.

Safe & Healthy Big Bend is a community-wide unified public education initiative that combines the resources of local governments, local hospitals and health care providers, the public school system and media partners to keep local residents informed and provide up-to-date information on COVID-19.

Speakers for the April 16 event include:

John Dailey, Tallahassee Mayor

Rick Minor, Leon County Commission Chair

Brenda Holt, Gadsden County Commission Chair

Rocky Hanna, Leon County Superintendent of Schools

Walt McNeil, Leon County Sheriff

Mark O’Bryant, CEO, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

Alan Keesee, CEO, Capital Regional Medical Center

Claudia Blackburn, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health, Leon County

Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes, Pastor at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church

Rabbi Michael Shields, Rabbi at Temple Israel

Pastor Brad Clayton, Senior Pastor at Faith Presbyterian Church

Pre-register to attend this virtual event by clicking here.

More information is available at safeandhealthybigbend.com.