Sabol Palm Elementary & FAMU help students dream big

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Students at Sabol Palm Elementary got their first college experience Thursday.

More than 80 fourth graders took a tour of Florida A&M University. Students toured the Meek-Eaton Black Archives Research Center and Museum and even learning about STEM.

The goal of the tour was to get students interested in higher education at an early age so they will pursue their dreams.

"We know it's never too early to start with education and the higher education opportunities," says Anna-Kay Hutchison, the Community Partnership School Director with Sabol Palm Elementary. "So now for them to be able to come onto campus and see themselves walking the campus and visualizing them to be here makes all of the difference."

According to Oregon Gear Up, low-income students are more likely to attend college if they are introduced to universities at a young age.