Sabal Palm Elementary students show off golf skills with 'First Tee'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Students from Sabal Palm Elementary got the chance to apply the golfing skills they learned in school, on the putting green Thursday morning.

It's all part of First Tee, Tallahassee's inaugural golf program. More than 20 students were able to show off their skills on the Southwood Golf Course. And for many students it was their first time on a real golf course.

Shannon Davis, Principal of Sabal Palm Elementary, says the program is more than just learning how to golf.

"I look at golf as a game where they can learn a lot of skills, as far as getting along with others, using teamwork, and there's a lot of life skills they can learn on the course. So it's a little bit more than just playing a sport, it's a game about life really," said Davis.

Third, 4th, and 5th graders are all part of the program. Students were selected based on their skill level, and interest in the sport.