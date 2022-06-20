Ruth Markel, mother of Dan Markel, writes book on life since the murder of son

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As sentencing for Katherine Magbanua and the first court appearance of Charlie Adelson since April draws near, ABC 27 heard from Ruth Markel, the Mother of Dan Markel, for the first time since Magbanua's trial.

Ruth is coming out with a new book, The Unveiling, detailing how to cope with grief, the murder of her son Dan, and what trial life has been like.

She said although they're happy seeing some justice for Dan, it's still difficult looking at those charged in his death.

"That's hard too because you're not only going through the trial and the experience of the trial, but then you actually have the person in front of you and the related information about what their testimony is," said Ruth.

Ruth added that her book is scheduled to be released in the fall.