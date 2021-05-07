Ruffles chips recall in Florida, Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall of select 16 1/8 oz. bags of Ruffles All DressedPotato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients.

According to the FDA, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

The products covered by this recall may have been regionally distributed to Sam’s Club warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Frito-Lay did not distribute these recalled products to any other retailer outside Sam's Club.

No other Ruffles products, sizes or flavors are recalled, including bags in Variety Packs.

Consumers with the product noted above can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).