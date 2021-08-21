Ruediger Elementary Pre-K/ESE playground in running for $25K grant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ruediger Elementary School is in the running for a $25,000 grant from State Farm to update their Pre-K/ESE playground with a new play structure.

The State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program aims to help 40 causes with a $25,000 grant for each cause. To earn one of the grants, people must vote up to ten times a day to get their cause into the top 40.

Currently, in the leaderboard, the Ruediger Elementary playground is number 84 out of 200 causes across the nation.

"With $25,000 we would be able to find a new play structure for the students that can accommodate the age range of students we serve as well as students with disabilities," the submission detailed. "Our students would also benefit from a swing that accommodates a wheelchair. This playground serves so many students in the community and we want to be able to meet all their needs."

To vote to help get Ruediger Elementary into the top 40, you can click here. Voting ends Aug. 27 and winners will be announced Sept. 29.