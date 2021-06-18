Royal Caribbean reveals hefty fines, restrictions for unvaccinated cruise passengers out of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (ABC) — Royal Caribbean just revealed what a cruise from Florida in July will look like, and it is wild.

As we’ve been reporting, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is still fighting with the CDC over vaccine mandates, threatening cruise lines that require vaccines with a $5,000 fine per passenger starting July 1.

Royal now plans to have different requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests.

Unvaccinated guests 16 and up will have to pay $136/person for on-board testing.

Some events and venues will be restricted to vaccinated guests only.

Face masks will be required for ALL passengers indoors unless you’re in a vaccinated-only event.

Unvaccinated guests will not be able to make reservations in advance for the Main Dining Room — Royal will have specific times when they can dine.

Some shows will be for vaccinated guests only. The first U.S. cruise is just about a week away on June 26 — the Celebrity Edge. This cruise will be fully vaccinated because it is happening before the Governor’s law kicks in.