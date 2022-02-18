Rotary Club of Valdosta names police officer of the year

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department recognized officer Joshua Box for being selected as the Rotary Club of Valdosta Officer of the Year.

The city made the announcement Friday.

Box began his employment with the department in 2019 and currently works as a patrol officer.

According to a news release by the city of Valdosta, Box was nominated by his peers for his courageous and heroic actions.

In July of 2021, Box was one of four first-responders injured while responding to the call of duty. Though severely injured himself, Box put the needs of others before his own and attended to the injuries of his fellow first responders until EMS arrived on the scene.

Officer Box was honored at a Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, along with the fellow recipients from Georgia State Patrol and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.