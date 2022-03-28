Rotary Club of Tallahassee Northside continuing to raise funds for Ukrainian relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — So far, the Rotary Club of Tallahassee Northside has helped raise over $17,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts, all donated from the community.

That money is being used for things like medical aid and food,If you're interested in donating to the Rotary Clubs fundraiser for Ukraine-- and will then be sent to a rotary club in Poland.

Damon Victor, Director of International Services for Rotary Club Northside says the support from the Tallahassee Community has been more than exceptional.

"Everybody who takes the time to donate and feels compelled to help the people of Ukraine, the three million plus refugees in surrounding countries, that they can feel that they're part of a larger effort here locally and then that effort joins up with a larger international effort," said Victor.

If you're interested in donating to the Rotary Clubs fundraiser for Ukraine, click here.