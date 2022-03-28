Watch
Rotary Club of Tallahassee Northside continuing to raise funds for Ukrainian relief

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
A volunteer of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces stands in the crater from the explosion near a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine's embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 12:53 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 00:59:45-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — So far, the Rotary Club of Tallahassee Northside has helped raise over $17,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts, all donated from the community.

That money is being used for things like medical aid and food, and will then be sent to a rotary club in Poland.

Damon Victor, Director of International Services for Rotary Club Northside says the support from the Tallahassee Community has been more than exceptional.

"Everybody who takes the time to donate and feels compelled to help the people of Ukraine, the three million plus refugees in surrounding countries, that they can feel that they're part of a larger effort here locally and then that effort joins up with a larger international effort," said Victor.

If you're interested in donating to the Rotary Clubs fundraiser for Ukraine, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

