Rotary Club of Tallahassee donates $18,000 to Riley Elementary, teams up with Second Harvest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Rotary Club of Tallahassee-- making sure children in the capital city go home with a meal.

The organization teamed up with Second Harvest of the Big Bend Saturday and put together meals to feed children and families in need at Riley Elementary.

The Rotary Club also presented the principal at the elementary school with an $18,000 check.

"Our mission is Rotarian serves to change lives," says Nancy Stepina-Robinson, President of the Rotary Club of Tallahassee. "We feel like this is something that can change the lives of children and their families by allowing them to go home with food for the weekend."

The Rotary Club of Tallahassee says the money will be used to help students at Riley Elementary.