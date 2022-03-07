Roberts Elementary celebrates 20th anniversary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Celebrating 20 years of learning. Roberts Elementary welcomed students, parents, and faculty to campus today to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The festivities brought face painting, dunk tanks, bouncy houses and food to the school.

Roberts Elementary is a few months in to allowing parents back on school grounds.

Principle Kim Mcfarland says they're more than excited to see families and friends together once again.

"Right now, with everything going on with education, I think every celebration you have is important, but knowing that your school does such a great job and is in existence for 20 years, that's a good reason to celebrate," said McFarland.

Principal Mcfarland says 14 employees are celebrating 20 years working at Roberts as well.