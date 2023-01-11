Robbery leads to pursuit to Cascades Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE 12:42 p.m.: According to the Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday, 22-year-old Adeis Francis was arrested in relation to a robbery and pursuit in Leon County.

TPD notes the suspect walked into Home Depot on the 3200 block of Capital Circle Northeast and concealed merchandise before attempting to leave the hardware store with paying for the items.

The suspect was stopped by the store's security at the door. It is alleged the suspect reached into a bag threatening to shoot a victim before leaving the store in a vehicle.

Law enforcement was able to obtain information on the vehicle, which led to a pursuit.

The chase led to near Cascades Park where the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. TPD notes AirOne was able to follow the suspect who was on foot.

The individual was detained on the 600 block of Suwannee Street without further incident.

The Tallahassee Police Department said information regarding charges against Francis will be released.

INITIAL REPORT

An individual is in custody following a robbery and pursuit in Leon County.

According to a law enforcement official, a robbery occurred at the Home Depot on Capital Circle Northeast around 10:30 a.m. The individual then allegedly threatened a security guard.

The law enforcement official noted that it is unknown if a weapon was involved.

The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted by a Tallahassee Police Department official, and the Florida Highway Patrol joined the pursuit which went to Cascades Park.

The alleged suspect then exited the vehicle and was pursued for a brief time at the park.

The suspect was apprehended on Suwannee Street.

WTXL ABC 27 has a reporter near Cascades Park. This story will be updated.