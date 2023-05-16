Roadway blocked in Wakulla County due to traffic crash

An entire roadway is currently blocked in Wakulla County due to a traffic crash, according to Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office and Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a crash that took place on Highway 267 near Wakulla Station between Shadeville and Rock Road.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route around the accident, such as Wakulla Springs to Shadeville Road.

The sheriff's office says they will update as soon as the roadway is cleared and back open to normal traffic.

This story will be updated.