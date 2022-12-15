Roads near Killearn Shopping Center closed due to gas leak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Killearn Shopping Center near Capital Circle Northeast was evacuated Wednesday evening because of a gas leak.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, people cannot access roads near the shopping center until the leak has been sealed.

TPD confirmed that no one was injured or was treated by medical personnel.

ABC 27 was informed by an employee of one of the businesses in the shopping plaza that their business was notified of the evacuation around 6 p.m.

This is a developing story.