Part of College Avenue closed due to active TPD scene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — College Avenue is currently shut down from Macomb St. to Martin Luther King Blvd. as the Tallahassee Police Department attempts to arrest a barricaded suspect.

TPD’s Tactical Apprehension and Control Team (TAC) has responded and homes in the area have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to the department.

The area where this is shut down is the block where the popular bar Potbelly's is located. Also included in this block are numerous fraternity houses. Across the street is FSU's campus, and is a block away from the Wescott Fountain.

FSU Police says that there is no threat to the campus or the public.

