CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A road in Wakulla County will be temporarily closed next week due to construction.

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners announced Tuesday Russell Drive off Crawfordville Highway 319 will be closed Monday, April 25 through Tuesday, April 26.

An alternate route is Happy Time Drive.

The Florida Department of Transportation is working on Crawfordville Highway four lane project during the closure.