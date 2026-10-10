ROAD CLOSURES: Which roads are impacted by Isaias

As Isaias approaches, ABC 27 is providing you with updates on which roads and highways are closed either in preparation for the storm or due to storm damage.

*This list will be updated as more information is released

Road Closures as of 9:30 p.m:

Alligator Point St. Teresa Volunteer Fire Department says there's water over the roadway at 1593 Alligator Drive and west of that address, making the road impassable. Please avoid the area.

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