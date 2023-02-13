Road closures announced for Tallahassee's stormwater outfall project

To safely facilitate construction of one of Tallahassee's recent projects, road closures will be taking place beginning Monday, Feb. 13.

According to the city, eastbound John Knox Road between Delta Way and Woodcrest Office Park will be closed from Monday, Feb. 13, through Monday, March 27, weather permitting. These roads will be closed to continue the next portion of construction for the Pinewood Drive and Delta Office Park Stormwater Outfall Project, which the city said is designed to reduce residential flooding and erosion problems that have affected properties in the area.

Detours will direct traffic to use Monroe Steet to Allen Road to Fulton Road / Grady Road / Henderson Road to N. Meridian Road. The second route will direct traffic to use Monroe Street to Bradford Road to N. Meridian Road. The city said detour routes will be clearly posted using signs and variable message boards.

The City of Tallahassee

Work closures for this closure will be Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., the city said.

According to the city, the project is designed to not only reduce residential flooding and erosion problems, but to also upgrade the underground utilities and repave the asphalt in the areas of the stormwater construction.

The full project is scheduled to be completed this summer.