ROAD CLOSURE: Erosion closed portion of Highway 98 in Franklin County

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WTXL) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said erosion has closed a portion of Highway 98 in Eastpoint for repairs.

The road is expected to be closed for several weeks while repairs are made.

FCSO said the public is prohibited from entering the work zone or tampering with construction equipment, and anyone caught entering the area or tampering with equipment could be arrested.

Traffic should use CC Land and Highway 65 as an alternative route.

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