Rising natural gas prices lead to rising electricity bills for some

(WTXL) — Duke Energy consumers in the Big Bend may have noticed a small increase in their electric bills.

The utility company has informed state officials about the more than $4 per 1,000-kilowatt increase in electric bills.

Duke Energy said the reason for the increase has to do with rising natural gas costs.

"Since January 2021, natural gas prices have more than doubled after a number of unique events drove up the price and drove down supplies," said Ana Gibbs, a spokesperson with Duke Energy.

"We don’t earn any profit from fuel costs, but we still do all we can to ease price increases on our customers," added Gibbs.

Duke Energy said their power plants rely heavily on natural gas to produce energy and that they are monitoring the rising price of natural gas closely.

The company provides electricity to more than 10,000 consumers in Franklin County, almost 7,000 in Wakulla county, and 6,100 in Taylor County.

The company also said they have programs to help assist Duke Energy consumers.