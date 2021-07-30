Rickards High School junior holds period product drive for Leon County Schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Amaya Waymon, a Rickards High School Junior is holding two period product drives in Tallahassee her first one collecting more than 60 boxes of feminine hygiene supplies.

Waymon said she's seen her fellow classmates struggle with affording those supplies, and is hoping her drives will help give some students peace of mind.

"My hope for these products is that anybody that needs them, may find themselves in an emergency or just wanting to be of help to someone else who may need it. Just making sure it gets to everyone," said Waymon.

Waymon will be holding one final product drive at the Fasig and Brooks Law Firm on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. All feminine products will be distributed through Leon County Schools