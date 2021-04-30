Ribbon cutting ceremony kicks of FAMU Way reopening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU Way is officially re-opened to traffic after a more than 10-year project nears an end.

City and County leadership, along with Congressman Al Lawson, attended the ribbon-cutting opening on the road off of Lake Bradford Road.

Darryl Jones, Chair of the FAMU Way Advisory Committee said he hopes the opening will be a gateway of inspiration to Florida A&M University students as they come to campus

"It is a culmination of more than a decade of work and commitment by the City of Tallahassee who were responsive to demands coming to the south side of our community and our leadership, that we would have the type of investment, comparable to what we see in other parts of our community," said Jones.

The city said FAMU Way will also connect to the Tallahassee International Airport once the Gateway Project is completed.