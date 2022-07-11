Retired South Florida firefighter to pass out Narcan to Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Luis Garcia will be spending his entire Sunday passing out free Narcan to community members in different cities across the county.

Garcia has been giving out the drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid overdoses for five years with funds through state grants and crowdfunding.

As a firefighter for over 28 years in Boynton Beach and other departments in Florida, Garcia said he's seen the need as a firefighter responding to emergency calls like overdoses and wanted to make sure communities across the state have the tools they need when it comes to the fight over illegal drugs.

"Three or four minutes does make a difference between life or death," said Garcia. "So it's far more important that every citizen carry this along with the police department carrying this. People don't realize-- they say well my police department has it or I have paramedics nearby or I'm near the ER. If somebody is overdosing, that will make the difference between living or dying."

Garcia says he's planning to visit Chattahoochee, Gretna, Midway, Havana and Quincy.