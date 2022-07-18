Retired South Florida firefighter passes out Narcan in Gadsden County

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — In response to the over 16 overdoses and 9 deaths caused by Fentanyl laced drugs in Gadsden County, Luis Garcia, a retired firefighter from South Florida made his trip up to cities in Gadsden County this morning to pass out free Narcan nasal sprays.

With over 500 sprays, Garcia set up shop at different fire departments and businesses, including training on how to use the drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

After hearing about what happened in Gadsden County, Garcia said he felt the urgent need to help supply community members with the life-saving drug.

"The community are the ones that find an overdose, it's generally not police officers that find an overdose. It is citizens that usually find an overdose. So we need to get citizens Narcan along with fire and EMS," said Garcia.

Sunday's stop in Gadsden County marks the 47th of 68 counties Garcia has visited in Florida.