Retired pro athletes to address mental health in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Sports organizations Hoops Organizations and Beyond the Hardwood partner to bring more than 20 retired pro athletes to Valdosta to address mental health.

On Friday, June 24, the sports organizations are hosting a mental health symposium "Sports and Mental Health Takeover" from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New Valdosta High School Gym, located at 4590 Inner Perimeter Rd.

Admission for the event is free.

On Saturday, June 25, a basketball and football camp is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., allowing children to train with former NBA and NFL players. The camps are open to children ranging from 9 to 18 years of age.

The football camp will be held at Bazemore Hyder Stadium at Valdosta State University, located at 1204 Williams St. The basketball camp will be held at Valdosta High School, located at 4590 Inner Perimeter Rd.

Registration is free of charge for the first 25 basketball campers and first 25 football campers. A $50 registration fee will be charged per camper after that.

Check-in for both camps will begin at 7 a.m.

Following the camps on Saturday, June 25, a celebrity basketball game, featuring 20 celebrities, will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the New Valdosta High School Gym.

Admission is $10 in advance and $20 at the door.

To register for the camps and purchase tickets for the celebrity basket game, visit Registration — BEYOND THE HARDWOOD ACADEMY, LLC..