Retired TPD K9 featured on Live PD dies at 9 years old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Retired Tallahassee Police Department K9 Diesel died on Christmas Day at nine years old, the department announced Tuesday.

Diesel, who served the city of Tallahassee from October 2013 to July 2021, passed away peacefully from medical complications, the department said.

"Before retiring to live with his handler, Officer Githens, Diesel successfully conducted numerous drug sniffs, tracks and searches resulting in many suspect apprehensions and arrests," TPD wrote in a release.

The German Shepard was also featured on A&E's Live PD television show.