ReThink Energy Florida holds ball at Goodwin Museum & Gardens

ReThink Energy Florida — holding a ball to help children learn about renewable energy.

The organization has a hands-on process in teaching kids about clean energy across the state. The ball will feature prizes and entertainment.

"It helps us bring the education to them for free and give them hands-on activities, enhance the science that they are already learning in class," said Kim Ross, founder of ReThink Energy Florida.

Money raised will go to the organization and help ReThink Energy Florida keep their education free. The ball will be held Friday night at the Goodwin Museum and Gardens until 9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $60 for individuals and $90 for couples.