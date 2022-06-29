Resources available for unemployed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Many local businesses have fallen on hard times and are having to close their doors for good.

SoDough, two Lindy's Fried Chicken location and soon to be All Saints Cafe are just a few.

According to data, the regional unemployment rate for the month of May was 2.5%.

However, there are resources available to local businesses and their employees in times of struggle.

Renee Williams is the Rapid Response Coordinator at Career Source Capital Region.

Her goal is to help local businesses from closing and assist employees when closures are announced.

However, there are a lot of local businesses in the area who go undetected.

"We really are focused on helping all businesses, big or small, to be able to get the lay-off aversion assistance that they need, prevent the lay-offs and ultimately prevent potential closings," Williams said.

One resource they provide is a short term compensation, which helps employers pay the difference of wages from cut employee's hours

But if a business does end up closing, Williams says they can do more than job searching to help those who are laid-off.

"We offer financial assistance for eligible individuals to go back to school and get the training that they need in an in-demand field," Williams said.

Jess Ford works at Paper Fox Coffee.

They are currently only operating out of one location on Capital Circle Northeast.

She said the slowness from the end of the school year has been their most recent challenge, but reminds people in the community the importance of shopping local.

"It's like real people in your community that you're directly affecting," Ford said.