Residents react to shooting at the Hub apartment complex

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cell phone video captured the moment shots rang out at the Hub apartments.

"When I realized what it was I just locked my doors and kind of just took over," James Fitzsimmons a resident said.

Fitzsimmons was on a Zoom meeting in his apartment when he heard the shoots and started recording.

He would later realize his car would be part of a crime scene.

Fitzsimmons' car was one of five cars that were hit in Tuesday's shooting.

TPD confirming multiple shots fired and two men were injured.

Witnesses who didn't feel comfortable going on camera say people were fighting and that escalated to a shooting before a crash involving multiple cars.

Other people that live here say the shooting lasted about 20 seconds; describing the incident like a war zone.

A witness said bullets hit his car and if his car wasn't parked out front his building that bullet could've went straight inside his apartment.

The Tallahassee Police Department say when officers arrived on the scene they found one person with a non life threatening injuries and they also say another person walked into a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

This shooting happened in the 32304 zip code.

Since the year started there's been 64 shootings in Leon County and 60 percent were in the 32304 zip code.

As for people living at the Hub, management sent them an email saying there working on getting better security to keep there residents safe.