Residents question possible location for new Wakulla County gas station

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Peter Scalco, who spent over 30 years as a park manager of Wakulla Springs State Park says he's not thrilled about the proposed gas station site on the north end of Crawfordville.

With an underground cave system below the proposed gas station, Scalco is concerned that if contaminants like gas or oil were to make there way through the caves, it could be in Wakulla Springs in less than seven days.

"One gallon of gasoline can pollute 750,000 gallons of water..."

The Cave system is part of the Floridan Aquifer, on top of affecting wildlife like alligators, manatees and native fish, it could affect drinking water as well, according to a local geologist.

"It would be a very long term situation," said Scalco. "Contaminated ground is almost impossible to clean, because it gets saturated and bacteria grows... and it just changes the complexion of the ground."

Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas says that there is no vote to approve or not approve the gas station owned by Southwest Georgia Oil, right now they need to approve rezoning of the property.

"I think maybe a half acre left of commercial and so the applicant is requesting to rezone the rest of that parcel commercial, just like the adjacent parcel," said Thomas.

Thomas told ABC 27 that they will be looking at the rezoning issue, turning it from Agriculture to Commercial at their last meeting in Febuary after the planning commission looks at it next week.