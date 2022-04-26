Residents of Tallahassee and Adel, Georgia receive clemency from White House

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — Two individuals from southwest Georgia and north Florida were granted clemency by the White House.

According to a news release Tuesday from the White House, Stephanie McMurphy of Adel, Georgia and Cleola Sullivan of Tallahassee, Florida were granted clemency in relation to federal drug offenses.

The two individuals are part of a group of 78 individuals that received approved clemency by United States President Joe Biden.

Of the 78 individuals, three received pardons, while the other 75 received commutations.

McMurphy and Sullivan were both granted commutations, which means their respective sentences in federal prison will be paused, but they will have to serve the remaining balances of their respective sentences under home confinement.

As part of a drug distribution ring in Moultrie, Georgia, McMurphy was found to have distributed methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.

On Oct. 22, 2018 McMurphy was sentenced to 102 months, or 8 ½ years, in federal prison followed by six years of supervised release.

The Middle District of Georgia federal court rendered the sentence in 2018.

The commutation pauses Sullivan's prison sentence on Tuesday, April 26, 2023.

The commutation requires McMurphy, age 43, to serve the remaining balance of the 102 months in home confinement and will have to serve the entire six years of supervised release after the term of home confinement is completed.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate database, McMurphy was scheduled to be released from federal prison on June 24, 2025.

According to the White House news release, Sullivan was found to have conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base and five kilograms or more of cocaine; possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

On Dec. 13, 2016, The Northern District of Florida federal court sentenced Sullivan to 120 months, or 10 years, in federal prison, which would be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to the commutation grant from the White House, Sullivan’s prison term is paused Tuesday, April 26, 2023.

The remainder of Sullivan’s federal prison sentence will be served in home confinement.

Sullivan, age 50, is still required to serve five years of supervised release at the end of the home confinement period.

The Federal Bureau of Prison inmate database notes Sullivan’s prison sentence was set to expire on March 29, 2025.