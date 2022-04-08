Residents of south Georgia counties begin clean up after severe storms

THOMASVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clean up is happening here in Boston after possible tornadoes touched down in the areas between Grady and Lowndes counties Wednesday night.

"Both dugouts are completely unusable. Both the roofs got torn off," Thomas University head baseball coach Tom Fleenor said.

Cleaning up the damage at Thomas University's baseball field is giving the team a new kind of work out following Wednesdays fierce winds.

"Fence is down, perimeter cinder block wall was knocked down," Fleenor said.

"We kind of have everybody together and experience just the team bonding of getting everything together and just kind of fixing it together as a team for one last time, especially for us seniors," TU senior baseball player Dillon Rutland said.

With this damage, the baseball field is out of commission for the rest of the season.

The senior night game that was supposed to happen here in two weeks will now have to be played somewhere else.

"It's a little shocking knowing that we're not going to play here anymore, you know, we'd like to. It's obviously been our home field for the past three years, him a little bit longer," Night Hawks senior infielder Brad Toxen said.

Thomas University not the only place damaged by storms that rolled through South Georgia.

In Boston, heavy winds left their impression on horse farm owned by Tim Coram.

They left a tree on his home, damaged this horse fence and tore up his barn.

"I turned around and walked to the front of the house, and tried to open the door but it wouldn't open and then like I say, that's when it hit and you know I just took a knee down in the laundry room," Coram said.

With friends and neighbors across the county helping Thursday, Coram says he's thankful for the support.

"Totally amazing," he said.

Coach Fleenor, too.

"I'm not surprised because these guys take a lot of ownership, not only in this program but this facility," Fleenor said.

As everyone works to get back to normal.