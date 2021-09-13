Residents give input on proposed Thomasville Rd. multi-use pathway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — People who live around the proposed stretch of the Thomasville Road Multi-Use Pathway gave their input on why they are for and against the idea.

Safety concerns stemming from heavy traffic on Thomasville road is what is preventing Betton Hills and certain surrounding neighborhoods from getting behind the proposed Thomasville Road Multi-Use Pathway that would connect Midtown to the Market District.

"We believe in being outdoors and doing the exercising but this is not practical for the people that live here," said Clifford Stokes Jr. during a public meeting.

Not practical for some but the supporters of the proposal feel otherwise. A feasibility study from early September outlines project goals including growing connectivity in the community by providing opportunities to access destinations along and beyond Thomasville Road and providing safe connections between destinations along Thomasville Road.

While some people in the area are worried about the added stress of having to bicycle and pedestrian traffic along with cars, people like Chet Smith, an avid biker, are all for the project.

"I think that it's necessary for the long term to help connect those areas and those corridors and have a safe pathway than just the existing infrastructure that's there," said Smith.

No decision was made on Monday about the pathway's final route. Expect the final word around January of 2022. To learn more about the project, you can click here.