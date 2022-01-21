Residents, businesses join city to discuss redevelopment ideas for Northwood Centre

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Plans are coming together to bring the Northwood Centre site in Tallahassee into the 21st century.

Demolition is nearly wrapped up at this point and the site will eventually be the new home of the Tallahassee Police Department, but there's room for more.

Almost 200 people turned out for Thursday night's meeting to discuss what to do with the site.

A performing arts center, shops, and green space were all on the table tonight.

"I think it's important that they asked the citizens of Tallahassee to be able to give their ideas on what they think this could be as opposed to having development come in," Judy Sheridan, chairman of the Sheridan Centre said.

She said she wants a performing arts center built on part of the land that was once the Northwood Centre in Tallahassee.

The city held a meeting to ask businesses and people who live in the area what they think should be included at the site in addition to the new Tallahassee Police Headquarters.

"I think people want to see activities things they can do that are fun and things that really just support the vision of the local community," Devan Leavins, Special Project Coordinator for Tallahassee Leon County Planning Department, said.

He added that they are all about community engagement for this project.

It is something Sheridan hopes will inspire more people to speak up.

"We need to have a place for that little guy to be able to come and perform our children to learn that they have a future and it gives them an opportunity of dream," Sheridan said.

Tallahassee was promised an arts center 19 years ago and it's time one is finally in place, according to Sheridan.

"When we go back we're taking this to the commissioner and anyone else. We want people to feel like they are heard, and I think tonight we were able to hear from a big portion of our community and it's just great to be able to see that," Sheridan added.

Ideas that will move this piece of land forward for generations to come.

If you'd like to submit your ideas to NorthwoodProject@Talgov.com.