Resident of Thomasville pleads guilty to federal firearms offense

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A resident of Thomasville, Georgia pled guilty to a federal firearms charge.

The U.S. Department of Justice United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia announced Wednesday.

The attorney’s office said in a news release, Torrieo Monte Johnson, age 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson Monday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit prosecuted the case for the Government.

According to the news release that cites court documents and evidence, on June 26, 2019, Johnson and another person ran from Thomasville Police Department officers after law enforcement officials discovered multiple weapons in Johnson’s vehicle.

Law enforcement officials discovered a semi-automatic pistol and rifles, multiple firearm magazines and boxes of ammunition.

A Spike Tactical weapon, which was also discovered by police, was previously reported stolen during a burglary from a June 17, 2019 incident at a Thomasville residence.

Johnson, who is also known as Corker, was arrested by law enforcement in Tallahassee, Florida on July 3, 2019.

Johnson’s criminal history includes felony convictions for arson, distribution of controlled substance and burglary.

The Thomasville Police Department was assisted by the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as part of Project Safe Neighborhood.

Johnson may be subject to career criminal status. If so, Johnson faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and years of probation.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 20.