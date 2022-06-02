Resident of Tallahassee sentenced to federal prison in firearm case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man who is a resident of Tallahassee with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison.

Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney, for the Northern District of Florida announced Wednesday that Eddie D. Starks, age 41, was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison.

Starks previously pled guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Because of Starks’ previous 12 felony convictions, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Also because of his record, Starks qualified for enhanced sentencing as an armed career criminal.

Some of Starks’ convictions include violent felonies and serious drug offenses.

After completing the 188-month sentence in prison, Starks will have to serve five years of supervised release.

“Our law enforcement partnerships play such a vital role in fighting violent crime and protecting the public,” said U.S. Attorney Coody in a statement. “This sentencing is another example that working jointly with our partners is making our communities safer.”

According to the news release, law enforcement officials responded to Starks’ apartment following a call to emergency dispatch.

Leon County Clerk of Court and Comptroller records note that the incident occurred Aug. 16, 2020.

Dispatch received a call alleging that Starks had a firearm and was threatening to kill his wife.

When Tallahassee Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they observed screaming and yelling coming from inside the apartment.

The release notes when Starks’ wife opened the door, she told officers Starks was armed with a firearm inside and threatened to kill her with the weapon.

Starks was arrested and officers located the weapon. The weapon was hidden in a backpack.

Inside the backpack was also marijuana. The release notes Starks admitted marijuana was in the backpack.

Before the incident, Starks had been released from federal prison for three months and was still under supervised release by the Department of Justice's Middle District in Georgia.