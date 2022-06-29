Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Resident of Mayo dies in ATV accident

Incident occurred Tuesday night
ATV accident
Photo: MGN Online
ATV accident
ATV accident
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 14:57:55-04

MAYO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an all-terrain vehicle accident at the 900 block of northwest County Road 250 around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to an FHP report, a 27-year-old man of Mayo was driving a side-by-side ATV with a minor child in the passenger seat on private property in Lafayette County.

The report notes the ATV overturned, which ejected the driver to the ground. The ATV then landed onto the driver.

The FHP report said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 13-year-old male, reportedly did not sustain any injuries.

The report notes neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing helmets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming