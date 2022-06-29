Resident of Mayo dies in ATV accident

MAYO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an all-terrain vehicle accident at the 900 block of northwest County Road 250 around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to an FHP report, a 27-year-old man of Mayo was driving a side-by-side ATV with a minor child in the passenger seat on private property in Lafayette County.

The report notes the ATV overturned, which ejected the driver to the ground. The ATV then landed onto the driver.

The FHP report said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 13-year-old male, reportedly did not sustain any injuries.

The report notes neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing helmets.