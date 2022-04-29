Resident of Chattahoochee dies in vehicle accident in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A woman is dead following a vehicle accident in Gadsden County late Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol just after 11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 at Dunn Road, a sedan that was driven by a 22-year-old woman of Chattahoochee, was turning from northbound Dunn Road onto U.S. Highway 90, which is also known as Blue Star Highway.

A semi-truck that was driven by a 33-year-old man of Sneads, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 90 and approaching Dunn Road.

The FHP report notes the front of the semi-truck collided with the left side of sedan. The report adds both vehicles remained in contact as both traveled across the westbound lane and onto a grass shoulder to the north.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP was assisted at the scene by the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, Gadsden County EMS, the Chattahoochee Fire Department, the Sneads Fire Department and the Chattahoochee Police Department.