Resident of Adel sentenced to five years in federal prison

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A resident of Cook County was sentenced to serve multiple years in federal prison Wednesday.

According to a news release by the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, William Earl Alley, age 55 of Adel, was sentenced to 60 months (five years) in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands.

Alley previously pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The attorney’s office notes Alley has a lengthy criminal record.

According to court documents and the release, on June 21, 2019 an individual who owns a local gun store surrendered three firearms to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office after Alley brought them to the store for cleaning and repairs.

At the time, Alley was a convicted felon. It is illegal for a convicted felon to have a firearm.

The attorney's office notes the case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

The case was investigated by FBI and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, while Michael Solis prosecuted the case.