Rescu app aims to decrease emergency response time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One company is working to make it easier for you to get help from first responders.

In 2016, Paolo Piscatelli called 911 to help his aging father, and had to wait 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive. He then created the Rescu app in 2017 to prevent others from experiencing the same wait times. They've now expanded across the country, with Florida as their second largest market.

"What we're trying to do is not replace 911, we're trying to enhance, help filter, and verify, help verify, which is they key word in first response, verify those emergencies so that way it's a lot easier on our first responders," said Paolo Piscatelli, Rescu app founder.

The app has already launched in Leon County and can dispatch ambulance, fire and police with a touch of a button.