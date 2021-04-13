Thomas County Sheriff's Office warns of law enforcement impersonator in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after receiving reports of a law enforcement officer impersonator in Thomasville.

According to TCSO, an unmarked vehicle occupied by a male and a female has stopped at least one person.

There are multiple unmarked official law enforcement vehicles patrolling in Thomasville and Thomas County.

"We have received multiple complaints about an unmarked vehicle (possibly an SUV) equipped with blue lights," TCSO said in a statement.

TCSO says if you are pulled over by an unmarked car, comply and safely pull over; however, if it does not seem right, please call 911 and verify the person pulling you over is law enforcement.

The Thomasville Police Department is also aware of the reports and says, to date, it has received just one official reported complaint. TPD asks if this happened to you please contact the police or the sheriff's office immediately so they can get more information.

Thomas County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division: 229-225-3315

Thomasville Police Department Crime Stoppers: 229-227-3305